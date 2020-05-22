Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY As Suhana Khan turns 20, bestie Ananya Panday shares throwback picture with adorable birthday wish

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has turned a year older today. BFF and actress Ananya Panday is leaving no stone unturned in making her 20th birthday special. The 21-year-old actress shared a throwback picture to wish bestie Suhana on birthday. "the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!!happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever", wrote the Pati Patni aur Woh actress as she shared the picture. Suhana, Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya are childhood friends who were often seen hanging out together before the coronavirus lockdown.

In the picture, Suhana Khan can be seen in a vest and a skirt, while Ananya Panday is in a green shirt. Take a look here:

Talking about her friends, Ananya in an earlier interview said, “Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each others back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what.”

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. In addition to that, she also has Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

