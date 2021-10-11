Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GITAS2020, MANISHMARDI4 Mumbai Drug Case: Who is Imtiaz Khatri? Film producer once again under NCB radar after SSR case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at the home and office of Bollywood producer Imtiaz Khatri in connection with the rave party operation of October 2. The raids which started in Bandra, followed the revelation of Khatri's alleged involvement during the interrogation of some of the accused persons arrested earlier by the NCB.

Khatri's name had also cropped up during the investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year for allegedly supplying drugs to him and other popular Bollywood personalities.

Who is Imtiaz Khatri?

Imtiaz Khatri started his career as a filmmaker and entrepreneur. After that, he stepped into the construction business and started his own company named “INL Infrastructure” in 2017. He also founded a company, VVIP Universal Entertainment which financed many Bollywood movies under its banner.

He has also worked as a director. His first Marathi movie as a director titled “Hrudayantar” was released in 2017. Along with his professional career he also owns a celebrity cricket team in Mumbai which plays in the INK Cricket Blast tournament.

Not just this Imtiaz also participates in social works and has made donations for the welfare of cancer patients. He also works as a social media influencer and has over 54.3k followers on his Instagram account.

A Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Monday said that it would hear on Wednesday the bail plea of Aryan Khan, accused in Mumbai cruise drug bust case. A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan, son of Bollywood star Shah rukh Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Friday (October 8), the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. The shift was on its way to Goa.

