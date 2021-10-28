Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
Aryan Khan granted bail: R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and other celebs hail court order

Soon after the Bombay High Court declared its decision of granting bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case on Thursday (October 28) several B-town celebrities including R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker expressed their relief and lauded the court's order.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2021 17:43 IST
R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Aryan Khan granted bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker and other celebs hail court order

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan on Thursday (October 28) was granted bail in connection with the cruise drugs seizure case. The actor's son was in judicial custody for almost three weeks. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. Several Bollywood celebrities have been showing their support to the actor and his family on social media. Soon after the court declared its decision B-town celebs expressed their relief. Actor R Madhavan took to his Twitter account and said, "Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen."

Actress Swara Bhasker who has constantly extended her support on social media to the Khan's also took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Finally," followed with clapping hands emoticons. 

India Tv - Aryan Khan granted bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker and other celebs hail court order

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Aryan Khan granted bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker and other celebs hail court order

Actor Sonu Sood also penned a note in hindi which closely translates to, "When time judges, then there is no need for witnesses."

