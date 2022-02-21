Aruna Irani never knew husband Kuku Kohli was already married! makes shocking revelations after 32 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARUNA IRANI/ Aruna Irani

Veteran actress Aruna Irani recently opened up about her relationship with husband-filmmaker Kuku Kohli. While the actress never talked about her married life earlier, in a big revelation now, Aruna said that she did not know Kuku was already married and had kids when they first met. For the unversed, Aruna and Kuku got hitched back in the year, 1990. Even after many ups and downs, Kuku and Aruna's relationship blossomed.

Talking to ETimes! Aruna Irani said "We met each other during one of the films that we worked on together. During that film, he used to make all the other actors wait till Dharmendra ji arrived on sets to start the shoot. And I used to get very angry at him as I was too working on some other films at that time. So we started with a love and hate relationship. I used to get very upset with him and he used to console me. Uss chakkar mein kaise lafda ho gaya samajh nahi aya (Don't know how we fell for each other due to that)."

Adding that she never wanted to speak about their relationship because Kuku was already married and had daughters. "He even didn't tell me that he was married when we met and that's how I fell in love with him. So it didn't look good to speak about our relationship as he was married already with a wife and daughters. Now I am talking about it because his first wife passed away a few months back," she clarified.

On the professional front, Aruna Irani has acted in more than 300 films and a number of television shows. She started her filmy career as a child actor through 1961’s Ganga Jamuna. She later went on to play supporting roles in movies such as Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, Bombay To Goa, Bobby and others.