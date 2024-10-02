Arti Singh along with her husband Deepak Chauhan reach Mumbai hospital to meet Govinda

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Arti Singh reaches Mumbai hospital to meet Govinda

Actor Govinda's close friends, relatives and family members are constantly visiting the hospital to learn about his condition. The actor's condition is improving and he will be discharged in the next one or two days. Meanwhile, there is a rush of people coming to meet him in the hospital. The actor's niece Aarti also reached the hospital today with her husband Deepak Chauhan to inquire about her uncle's health. For the unversed, Govinda was accidentally injured yesterday, on Tuesday morning by a bullet from his licensed revolver.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning

This incident happened with actor Govinda yesterday at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor was leaving for Kolkata from Mumbai at around 4:45 in the morning. He was going to participate in a show. During this, he was keeping the revolver when suddenly it slipped from his hand and there was a misfire. The bullet hit the actor's left leg near the knee. Govinda was immediately taken to the hospital. During treatment, the bullet was removed from his leg and now he is out of danger.

Govinda had reached the wedding to bless his niece

As soon as the news of Govinda being shot was received, the actor's nephew Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah reached the hospital first. Today, Krushna's sister, Govinda's niece Aarti, was also seen outside the hospital to meet her uncle. Aarti reached the hospital with her husband Deepak Chauhan. For those who don't know, Aarti and Deepak got married in April this year. There have been reports of a rift between Krushna and Govinda for a long time. However, Govinda attended Aarti's wedding and blessed his niece.

Why did Krishna Abhishek not come?

Kashmera, Aarti and Deepak Chauhan have all met Govinda, but Krushna Abhishek has not reached the hospital to know about his uncle's condition. Fans want to know why the comedian is not meeting his uncle even after such a big accident. Let us tell you that Krushna Abhishek has said in a conversation with a news portal that he is not in India at the moment. He is in Australia for work, due to which he has not been able to meet his uncle. However, he has informed the fans about Govinda's health through a social media post.

