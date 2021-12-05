Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSLAN GONI Arslan Goni reacts to dating rumours with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan: We are very good friends

Bollywood galore is abuzz with dating rumors of Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni. Arslan, the cousin of Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni, and Sussanne, the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan are often snapped together at airports and gatherings. The duo has kept everyone guessing about their relationship status. Recently, on Susannes birthday Arslan even travelled to Goa with her. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they exited the terminal separately.

Finally, Arslan opened up about his relationship status and whether there was any truth to the dating rumours of him and Sussanne. In an interview with Bombay Times, he said, "Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed. Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being."

On Sussanne’s birthday, Arslan had written in a social media post, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life….The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love."

Sussanne responded to the post in the comments section and thanked Arslan Goni for ‘everything’. “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything."

For the unversed, Sussanne was married to actor Hrithik Roshan from 2000 to 2014. She has two sons with him. Meanwhile, Arslan made his Bollywood debut with Jia Aur Jia.

