Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHIKOFFICIAL Arshi Khan: Funny to see how low people go to participate in 'Bigg Boss'

Actress and "Bigg Boss" star Arshi Khan feels celebrities create unnecessary controversies to be eligible for participation in the reality show. "There is always a misconception among celebrities that if they engage in cheap controversial acts, it qualifies them to enter the Bigg Boss house easily. And when the show is nearby, we get to read a lot of controversial news, about fights among happily-married couples, rape cases and stupid social media statements. It is funny to see how down people gets," Arshi tells IANS.

Khan feels "Bigg Boss" is a big opportunity but the audience is smart enough to understand the personalities of individuals on the show.

"There are many such contestants who have participated in the show but are nowhere today. There also some that the audience refers to as 'BB wale'. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one needs to be very careful while participating. Fooling audience is not really easy," she says.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan will soon be seen on a reality show where she will choose her life partner. Arshi says if she gets the "man of my choice", she "wouldn't mind getting married on screen".

"I'm in talks for a reality TV show. The makers have been approaching me since the last two to three years, and things got finalised in the beginning of this year but because of the lockdown it went on hold. Now that the situation is getting a little better, makers are considering working on it again," says the actress.

"If I find a man of my choice. I wouldn't mind getting married on screen," she says.

The actress had recently talked about how she feels the need to have a boyfriend in life and realised it all the more during her Covid positive days.

Arshi is also known for her roles in shows like "Vish", "Ishq Mein Marjawan" and "Savitri Devi College & Hospital".