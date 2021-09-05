Arshi Khan blasts celebs giving bytes over Sidharth Shukla's death, calls it 'overacting and fake'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHI KHAN Arshi Khan, Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has sent shock waves across the country. His fans, friends and colleagues are in mourning and tributes for the late actor have not stopped even days after his death. In the meantime, actress Arshi Khan, who also participated in Bigg Boss is appalled at how people are trying to hog the limelight over actor Sidharth Shukla's death. Without mincing any words, she calls their behaviour "disgusting" saying their actions and statements do not match. She said those grieving should meditate and pray for the late actor's soul instead of giving media bytes. She also suggested people to pay tribute to the departed soul by reaching out to those in need.

"It is disgusting that people look out for self-benefit whenever a popular celebrity dies. I'm disappointed with many people I know, who are coming out as 'wannabes' over Sidharth Shukla's death. Their action and statements in media are sounding like overacting and fake. Later they themselves will feel sorry about it," Arshi told IANS.

The actress, who rose to popularity with 'Bigg Boss 14', suggests that such people should focus on themselves instead. "People claiming they are 'numb', and are 'unable to come out of it' need to be involved in prayers and meditation and pray for Sidharth's soul. It will be more helpful than involving themselves in giving bytes. They can also do some good cause like feeding less fortunate people or doing charity in Sidharth's name," she says.

Arshi also shared a heartfelt post for the late actor. "Sidharth tum mere favourite the aur hamesha rahoge aaj bhi yaad hai jab me subah 4 bje uthkar tumhare liye tweet karti thi ALLAH PAAK JANNAT NASEEB KARE HAMARE SHEHZAADE KO koi alfaaz nahi @realsidharthshukla #sidharthshukla (sic)."

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2. The actor, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died after a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson revealed that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.

Shukla was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He also hosted 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent'.