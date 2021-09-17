Arshad Warsi's incredible body transformation leaves fans comparing him to WWE wrestler John Cena; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHAD WARSI Arshad Warsi's incredible body transformation leaves fans comparing him to WWE wrestler John Cena

Actor Arshad Warsi has been working hard to bulk up for his role in a new project. On Friday, Arshad took to Instagram and shared a picture of him flaunting his bulging muscles."Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project," he captioned the post. Fans have gone gaga over Arshad's physical transformation. "Aesi body toh John Cena ki bhi nhi hai sir", said one of the fans. "Hot," a user commented. "Super body," another one wrote.

Take a look:

As Arshad did not disclose the name of the project, many social media users assumed that he is trying to get in shape for the second season of his hit show 'Asur'. "Lgta h Sir is baar ASUR se direct hand to hand combat krenge #Amazing, an Instagram user commented. "Asur 2?" another user asked.

Directed by Oni Sen, 'Asur' revolves around one's battle against good and evil. It combined the genres of mythological fiction and thriller.

This is not the first time the actor has undergone a massive body transformation. Last year, he shocked everyone by announcing that he lost 6 kg in just a month by opting Keto diet and intermittent fasting. Arshad shared, "Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio & weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got 4 more to go. This morning I had carbs, AND OMG ITS THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD. Now I have to find another way to get fit"

On the work front, Arshad will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey". In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Arshad plays his friend. Kriti will essay the role of a journalist who wishes to be a director.

-with ANI inputs