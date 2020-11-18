Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYSHARMA Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma have sweetest anniversary wishes for each other

Six years ago on this day, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma married her love Aayush Sharma and the duo tied knot. As Arpita and Aayush completed 6 years of marital bliss, the couple decided to take to their social medias, to treat their fans with a perfect trip down memory lane as they created some beautiful posts for each other on anniversary. The couple dropped some unseen photos that will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arpita began expressing her love for her 'best friend' Aayush in the most adorable way on their special day. She shared a few pictures and wrote, "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & ................. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma."

On the other hand, Aayush shared some more adorable photos with his beloved wife Aprita and expressed his love for her. He explained that he was blessed to have a 'partner' like hers in his life. He captioned the pictures as, "Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always."

Arpita and Aayush tied the knot 6 years ago on November 18 in a star-studded wedding. Salman, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and all the members of the family made it a wedding to remember.

The couple was later blessed with their first son Ahil Sharma in March 2016 and their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019.