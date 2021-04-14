Image Source : INSTA/ARMAANKOHLIOFFICIAL,NEERU.RANDHAWA Armaan Kohli's former girlfriend Neeru Randhawa opens up about his brother Rajnish's death

Bigg Boss 7 fame actor Armaan Kohli's younger brother Rajnish Kohli passed away on April 7 due to unexpected health problems. He was the younger son of veteran producer and director Rajkumar Kohli. While he was never in the limelight, he was unwell for a long time and Armaan used to take care of him. Fashion designer Neeru Randhawa, who date Armaan Kohli from 2015 to 2018, recently opened up about Rajnish and revealed that he was unwell since he was 11. The diva said that Rajnish died due to kidney failure.

Talking to TOI, Neeru said, "He had his problems for a very long time. He was unwell, I think, from the age of 10/11. He needed support, else he would sometimes fall over. He started to gain his confidence. I used to even send him with the driver to areas where people can walk or move comfortably; Rajnish would feel very happy which was evident from his face when he returned. But still, we would send someone to accompany Rajnish when he wanted to visit the washroom."

She added, "Rajnish was a very loving person. If you were good to him, he was double good to you. It was just that he didn't like much invasion in his life. I remember him telling his mother not to enter his room because I think she had done once so without telling him. It is very sad that he is no more."

Neeru also revealed that she is not in touch with Armaan Kohli or his family but feels sad about Rajonish's death. Neeru and Armaan had an ugly separation and the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' actor was even booked and arrested for physically assaulting her. However, later Neeru withdrew the case. Neeru was also Armaan's stylist for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo but they kept their relationship under wraps.

