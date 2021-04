Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAANKOHLIOFFICIAL Armaan Kohli with his family

Bigg Boss 7 fame actor Armaan Kohli's younger brother Rajnish Kohli passed away on Wednesday (April 7). He was the younger son of veteran producer and director Rajkumar Kohli. He passed away due to unexpected health problems. Rajnish never came out in the limelight and for almost 40 years his brother Armaan took care of him like a son. He was wheelchair-bound and only stayed at home.

(With inputs from Charul Malik)