Arjun Rampal to be questioned on Friday, Gabriella Demetriades appears before NCB again today

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday as part of its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood. The diva was accompanied by her lawyer. The South African model reached the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai in her car just before 12 noon and was grilled for nearly six hours. On Thursday, she again appeared before the NCB and joined the investigation for the second round of questioning. Not just Gabriella, Arjun Rampal has also been summoned by the agency to appear before it on Friday, November 13.

The South African model Gabriella Demetriades reached at NCB office today again around 10 am along with her lawyer.

Earlier on Monday, the NCB had carried out a search at Rampal's residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood. The search at the residence of the model-turned-actor came a day after the NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu. The NCB had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search at Rampal's residence and questioned the actor's driver.

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades came under the radar of NCB after her actress' brotherAgisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB from a resort in Lonavala in a drugs case last month. It was alleged that he was in touch with drug peddlers.

On a related note, the NCB had launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

