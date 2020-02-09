Arjun Rampal spends Sunday by jamming with son Arik, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Rampal spends Sunday by jamming with son Arik

Arjun Rampal spends most of his time with his little munchkin Arik. The actor’s girlfriend Granriella Demetriades shared a photo on Sunday of how Arjun and son Arik jam together. In the photo, Arjun is seen playing a guitar as son Arik looks at him and they both look absolutely adorable. Gabriella shared the photo saying, “My guys #blessed,” along with a heart emoji.

Soon after the post, fans flooded the comments section with messages and compliments. The actress didn’t show the face of her baby. One fans wrote, “Ur baby soooo cute just wonder does he have ur eyes” Another said, “Such a cute kid. God bless you 3 always” Another fans asked, “Love u By the way when we r going to see cutie's face Eagerly waiting...”

Not just Gabriella, Arjun Rampal also shared a cute photo with son Arik. He wrote, “Morning love #sundaybliss.” Gabriella complained about not getting a picture credit and commented, “Atleast credit the mastermind.”

Arik is Arjun Rampal’s first child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. He was born in July last year and Arjun announced the name with an Instagram post. “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.

Arjun and Gabriella have not revealed the face of their child even though they have shared many photos of the little munchkin. Earlier, Arjun had said, “He is actually stealing too much of my spotlight. I’m a bit jealous of him. I would like to share a pic of him when he is one year old. Because he is very small right now and I am too private. Right now he looks more like his mom.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page