Arjun Rampal shares 'huge throwback' photo from his modelling days, clicked by Dabboo Ratnani

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal shares 'huge throwback' photo from his modelling days

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the fans nostalgic on Saturday as he shared a throwback photo from his modeling days on Instagram. The photo shows him sitting in a crowded place, donning a blue denim shirt and black pants. Arjun looks handsome with hair cleaning styled back and giving an intense pose. The picture was clicked by Dabboo Ratnani.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Huge throwback from modelling days I believe it’s 1995 or 1996? What say @dabbooratnani ? When was this?" Ace photographer Dabboo ratanani was wuick to react and said, "Wow @rampal72 ... I remember this vividly. This was our 1st shoot together. I had fixed up this shoot with u on the phone & We met straight in Jaisalmer for the 1st time ... it was 1995 bro!!."

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are stuck in Karjat with their son Arik during the coronavirus lockdown. The duo was in Karjat when PM Modi announced the lockdown, thinking about the safety of their little munchkin, the duo decided to stay back. Talking to Mid-Day earlier, Arjun revealed, "We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."

On the other hand, Arjun is keeping busy during quarantine by playing with his son Arik all the time. Earlier, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a photo of how Arjun and son Arik jam together on a Sunday. In the photo, Arjun is seen playing the guitar as son Arik looks at him and they both look absolutely adorable. Gabriella shared the photo saying, “My guys #blessed,” along with a heart emoji.

