Arjun Rampal shares glimpse of 'camera shy' son Arik in throwback picture from Goa vacation

Arjun Rampal's Instagram post

Actor Arjun Rampal is quite active on social media sites and his fans get all the updates from his life through his Instagram feed. The actor posts pictures and videos from his personal life with fans. He took to his Instagram to share a special throwback picture with son Arik and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades from their Goa vacation of last year. In the picture, Arjun in his rugged look his seen holding his toddler with love in his arms as Gabriella clicks a selfie. Looks like Arik is not a big fan of selfies or taking pictures and hides his face in Arjun's chest.

Sharing the picture Arjun wrote, "Camera shy #memories #goa"

Arjun and Gabriella rang in the new year 2020 with a vacation in Goa. The couple welcomed their first baby in July last year after dating each other for about a year. Arjun had taken to his Instagram to make the announcement for his fans.

Arjun and Gabriella have been active on social media and the two are often seen featuring in each other's Insta posts.

Arjun Rampal's parted ways with his first wife Mehr Jessiah after a marriage of 21 years. The couple separated in 2018 and applied for an official divorce soon after. after the long court proceeding, the two were granted a divorce in November 2019. Arjun has two daughters from his first marriage- Mahikaa, aged 18, and Myra aged 15.

On the work front, Arjun has been missing from action on-screen and was last seen in a web series titled The Final Call.