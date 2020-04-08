Arjun Rampal shares adorable birthday wish for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, see pic

Actor Arjun Rampal wished his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday in the most adirable way. Since there is lockown across the nation, the actor in his wish said that the birthday celebration will be a 'big one very soon'."Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you", wrote Aerjun Rampal on Instagram.

In April 2019,, Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy on social media. Gabriella and Arjun welcomed Arik, their first child together, on July 18 this year. When Gabriella was admitted to the hospital, pictures of Arjun Rampal and his two daughters Mahikaa and Myra (his daughters with former wife Mehr Jesia) visiting her went viral on the internet.

"Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby," Arjun captioned his post announcing Gabriella's pregnancy on Instagr

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia and after a married life of 20 years, the couple filed for divorce last year. On starting a new life with Gabriella, Arjun said his daughters - Mahikaa, 17 and Myra, 14 (from Mehr Jesia) have happily accepted Gabriella. "I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed that they have, no questions asked," he told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.