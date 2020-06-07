Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal remembers parents with emotional posts: You will live in our hearts forever

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was missing his late parents today. The actor penned down emotional notes dedicated to his mother and father and shared their photos. Sharing a car selfie with his mother, Arjun wrote, "Missing you today and every day. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much????? My mother my hero, my light. Love you Mamma."

Reacting to the post, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped red hearts and send love to him.

The actor also remembered his father who died six years ago. Sharing a black and photo of him, the actor wrote, "Always a baller, always a rockstar, always the heart of a party, always ahead of your times. Miss you Papa. Miss your wit, your bluntness. I know you always there for us. 6years have passed since you left. You will live in our hearts forever. Love you."

Currently, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella have been quarantining in Karjat with their son Arik. the duo had travelled to the hill station for a couple of days and were stuck as the lockdown was announced. During their stay there, the actor keeps treating fans with many photos with his son.

Talking to Mid-Day, Arjun revealed, "We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."

Arjun and Gabriella were blessed with son Arik in July last year. The actor also has two daughters from his first marriage with Mehr Jesia.

