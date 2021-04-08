Arjun Rampal posts mushy birthday wish for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: Love you more everyday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a love-filled post for his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted some adorable pictures with her along with a mushy caption. He wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful soul, love you more everyday. happy birthday." The post includes two pictures of Gabriella with their son Arik and a stunning photo of the couple seemingly clicked during a party. A solo photo of the model was also shared by Arjun. Take a look:

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child together, Arik, on July 18 2019. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

Also read: Food or Shahid Kapoor? Mira Rajput has set her priorities straight. What about you?

Also read: Raj Kundra is a convincing Joker in this deepfake video of Joaquin Phoenix | Watch

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the actor went for a vacation with girlfriend Gabriella and three children, daughters Myraa and Mahikaa and son Arik. The family had a splendid time together at Satpura Wildlife reserve. He also shared pictures and videos from their holidays.

"An absolutely mesmerising and fantastic day at Satpura tiger reserve yesterday, spotted a tigress, a tiger stalking gaur, three sloth bears a mother and cub and on booe solo. Lots of other beautiful animals. This is the oldest and largest forest reserve in India at #mptourism has done a fantastic job of relocating 47 villages around the sanctuary to create a larger more safer space for the animals. A must visit here is recommended," he had captioned his pictures and videos.

On the work front, Arjun recently completed the shoot for the upcoming action film Dhaakad. He plays the antagonist Rudraveer in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer. Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is expected to hit screens on October 1.

For more entertainment news click here!