Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt birthday wish as daughter Myra turns 16, 'Can’t wait to have you in my arms'

Arjun Rampal pens cute birthday wish as daughter Myra turns 16, 'Can't wait to have you in my arms'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is currently enjoying some vacation time with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik as they explore, Budapest, Hungary. The actor took to social media on Thursday to wish daughter Myra on her 16th birthday. Arjun wrote that he wishes to meet Myra soon. Posting multiple pictures that feature him with Myra and Arik on Instagram, Arjun captioned: "Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan @myra_rampal love you beyond and more can't wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday."

Arjun has two daughters Myra and Mahikaa with ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

Arjun and Gabriella have been putting up pictures from their vacations and giving followers major vacation goals. Posting the pics, the actor said he wants to enjoy quality time with his family before resuming work for his upcoming film "Dhaakad".

Arjun has been grabbing eyeballs with his latest platinum blonde hair colour. The actor recently shared photographs on social media flaunting his latest avatar, which has been created for the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer film "Dhaakad". In the film, Arjun will feature as the antagonist Rudraveer.

He completed the shoot for Dhaakad earlier this year in February. On finishing the shoot, he posted a picture with the entire team of the film on Instagram and captioned it as "one hell of a film". The actor shot for the film over the past few months in Bhopal.

Sharing the photos, he wrote: "Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing teams I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film. @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @kanganaranaut @hunar.mukut @divyadutta25 @deepakmukut @sohamrockstrent @writish1 @tetsuonagata @krulz59 #Dhaakad #madhyapradesh #Bhopal #Sarni."

Apart from the spy thriller "Dhaakad", Arjun will also feature in the historical drama "The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon". The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone makes an appearance in the film, too.