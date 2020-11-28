Arjun Rampal looks intriguing in 'Nail Polish' latest poster, film to release on New Year's day

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMPALARJUN Arjun Rampal looks intriguing in 'Nail Polish' latest poster

Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen in a courtroom drama titled 'Nail Polish'. This project is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. The actor took to his Twitter to share the latest poster of his upcoming film along with the release date. The poster shows Arjun in an intriguing avatar, taking off his mask and showcasing clever expressions. The film also stars actors Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapoor and Anand Tiwari.

Talking about nail Polish, Arjun had said, "The script of this drama is as intriguing as its title. It is also very promising, which takes a person beyond his limits and makes him special."

A teaser of Nail Polish was also released a few days ago, which earned a good response from the viewers.

On a related note, Arjun Rampal made headlines recently after NCB raided his property and seized his electronic gadgets in connection with drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were summoned and interrogated about the same.