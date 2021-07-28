Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMPAL72 Arjun Rampal gives a glimpse of his 'daddy's day out' with daughter Mahikaa

After wrapping up his shoot for 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, actor Arjun Rampal headed to London to spend quality time with his elder daughter Mahikaa. On Wednesday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of him meeting Mahikaa and her classmates. "Daddy's day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring filmmakers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run," he wrote.

Along with it, Arjun posted a few pictures with Mahikaa and her friends. Arjun's son Arik, too, marked his presence in the images.

Earlier, Arjun had shared that he feel 'sudden emptiness' as he wrapped up his Dhaakad shoot. "It's a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special. Sorry had to crop pic with @kanganaranaut from set as her look and mine can't really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on @razylivingtheblues thank you again," Arjun wrote in an Instagram post.

Thanking the other crew members, he added: "@smaklai ty sire. @tetsuonagata love u. @dokkaebi530 @msjoeykim the whole Korean team for the fantastic action. The calmness and care. @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @krulz59 for taking such great care of me and my family. The whole team in Budapest, my personal team, the crew from India. @writish1 for the words. The hospitality at Marriott. Till we meet next have an awesome remaining shoot. Love, luck and thank you again #wrapped #dhaakad #budapest."

For the unversed, Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra. They got separated in 2018. A few months later, Arjun made his relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades official, and they had a son Arik in 2019.