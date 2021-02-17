Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNRAMPAL Arjun Rampal enjoys 'mesmerising and fantastic day' at Satpura Tiger Reserve with family | PICS

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has escaped for a quick getaway jungle safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve with his kids and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The 'Daddy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a few stunning pictures and video snippets with ladylove Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik and the actor's daughters, Mahikka and Myra from their recent jungle safari adventure.

Arjun also penned a happy note which read, "An absolutely mesmerising and fantastic day at Satpura tiger reserve yesterday, spotted a tigress, a tiger stalking gaur, three sloth bears a mother and cub and one solo. Lots of other beautiful animals."

He added, "This is the oldest and largest forest reserve in India at #mptourism has done a fantastic job of relocating 47 villages around the sanctuary to create a larger more safer space for the animals. A must visit here is recommended. Thank you @chinmay_thejungleman @shubham_alvae @anish_joshua for the most memorable memories."

For those unversed, Arjun was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the wake of Bollywood-drugs mafia links. Besides Rampal, the NCB has questioned his South African girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and her brother Agisialos Demetriades, who was arrested and later secured bail.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen alongside Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff in J.P. Dutta's 'Paltan'. He will soon be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut 'Dhaakad'.

-With ANI inputs