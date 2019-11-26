Gabriella Demetriades posts special birthday wish for 'Shri-ji' Arjun Rampal

Gabriella Demetriades posted her birthday wish for Arjun Rampal on her Instagram

Actor Arjun Rampal is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On this special day, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades posted her special birthday wish for her 'Shriji' .Gabriella shared a series of pictures in her Instagram post and posted a heartfelt message for her partner. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, "With you time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and every day that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you, shri-ji Arjun Rampal."

Have a look at Gabriella's Instagram post:

The couple never shies from PDA and both of them feature in each other's social media posts. Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first son Arik in July this year. The two started coming close in 2017 after meeting each other through a common friend.

Previously Arjun was married to Meher Jesia and is a father to daughters, but the couple decided to part ways. The announcement of their separation was made last year. The couple was recently granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai where Meher was given the custody of their daughters.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News