Arjun Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt by sharing Ranbir Kapoor's kissing pic with Luv Ranjan

Ranbir Kapoor's kissing pic with Luv Ranjan

Celebrated director and producer Luv Ranjan and Alisha Viad, who have been dating for a long time, got married at a grand ceremony on 20th February. Their wedding in Agra was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities including-- Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and others. Well, after meeting Ranbir, Arjun surely can't stop teasing Alia Bhatt. Taking to his Instagram handle, the latter posted a photo dump from the wedding festivities, including a picture from the Haldi ceremony in which Ranbir can be seen giving a peck on Luv's cheek and Arjun can be seen grinning behind them.

In another scenic pic of the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' star staring at the distant Taj Mahal, Arjun tagged Alia Bhatt. He wrote the caption, "Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed hai congratulations to Luv & Alisha officially finally & also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra !!!! #photodump #yaarkishaadi #foreverlove"

Varun Sharma commented, "Paaaajiiiii Yaaaarrrr Whatttt Amazing Time!! Maaazeee hi Aagaye!!"

A fan added, "Did anyone notice that he tagged Alia on Ranbir's picture." In a previous post too, Arjun had shared pictures of Ranbir and teased Alia as her beau Ranbir visited the historical monument with him instead of her. "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia," Arjun wrote in response to actor Rakul Preet Singh's comment on the image.

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan and Alisha Viad tied the knot in Agra. Sharing the beautiful images, Luv productions wrote, "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love." The two made for a dreamy couple at their traditional ceremony. Alisha could be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga with a signature jewellery set. With Kaleere and traditional gold jewellery, Alisha completed her full bridal look. Take a look