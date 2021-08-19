Arjun, Sonam Kapoor share family photos from Antara Marwah’s ‘Godh bharai,’ say 'smiles are us'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor shares photos with his cousins

The Kapoor are in celebration mode these days. After enjoying Rhea Kapoor's wedding festivities, the Kapoor Khandaan attended Mohit Marwah's wife Antara's godh bharai on Wednesday. Keeping their most stylish step forward, cousins Arjun, Sonam, Khushi, Shanaya, newlywed Rhea Kapoor and others attended the celebration. The stars shared candid glimpses from the party on social media. Arjun Kapoor shared a picture featuring all his cousins with mommy-to-be Antara and wrote, "Smiles R US."

Sonam Kapoor also shared the same picture on Instagram. Shanaya also shared some inside photos from Antara's godh bharai. One of the pictures shows pregnant Antara posing with Anshula, Sonam, Khushi, Rhea and Shanaya. While the mom-to-be opted for a yellow traditional outfit, Khushi and Shanaya sizzled in lehengas. Anshula, Sonam and Rhea oozed hotness in anarkalis. Check out the pictures here-

Meanwhile, Bollywood filmmaker Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. The diva chose to ditch the traditional red lehenga for her intimate wedding ceremony and wore an off-white chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna. She paired the gorgeous sari with a pearl veil by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Rhea Kapoor looked gorgeous in her unconventional bridal look and set an example for all future brides.

On the other hand, groom Karan Boolani wore an outfit by Kunal Rawal. Sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Rhea wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life."

Rhea, who's the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor and his costume designer wife Sunita, is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.