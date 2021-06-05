Arjun Kapoor shares video featuring clips from all his films from Ishaqzaade to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been in the industry for close to a decade now. His first film Ishqzaade released in May 2012 and since then he has acted in multiple films across varied genres. Remembering his journey as an actor, Arjun posted his views with a video collage on Instagram on Saturday, featuring clips from all his films, from "Ishaqzaade" to "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". Calling the film set the best classroom, he shared that he loves to make as many movies as he can and keep improvising by being on the sets.

"I have grown up over this last decade on film sets. I feel strange not being there. It's my life, passion and hobby! I'd love to make as many movies as I can and keep improving by being on the sets," he wrote, adding, "They are the best classrooms. When it comes to films, I'm like any other child in a candy store. I'm in awe of what our work can do to engage and entertain people.. Can't wait for that to happen again!"

Arjun made an impact with his 2012 debut role in "Ishaqzaade", and impressed in a couple of early films such as "Aurangzeb" and "2 States". However, subsequent releases -- notably "Mubarakan", "Tevar", "Finding Fanny" and "India's Most Wanted" -- did not match box office expectations. The actor was recently seen in the digitally released film "Sardar Ka Grandson". He will next be seen in two films -- "Bhoot Police" and "Ek Villain Returns".

While Bhoot Police co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, in "Ek Villain Returns" he will be sharing screen space with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria Arjun Kapoor. The latter is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

-- with IANS inputs