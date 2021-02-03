Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor shares emotional message on mom's birthday: I love you today yesterday & forever

Sending out an emotional message to the fans to spend time with your loved ones, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday marked his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary. The 'Ishaqzaade' star took to Instagram and shared a selfie video in which he remembered his mom, and offered a piece of advice to his fans on his mom's birthday. In the video, Kapoor said, "It's my mom's birthday today and she would have been very happy to be celebrating with me and making sure that we are all together, but it is what it is..."

Sharing the message for his fans, Kapoor said, "Spend time with your family, spend time with your parents and loved ones... because I keep saying this... we don't realise what life has in store."

Talking about his mom, the 'Gunday' star added, " I love her a lot and I know she is around, but there are days when I miss her and I can't even tell her that.. and I tell her that in my own way...but it feels so weird." "It's a happy day and I just wanted to share this that, tell the people you love that you love them."

Remembering his mom, the 'Panipat' star penned down a sweet note for his mother. He wrote in the caption, "I love you today yesterday & forever, Happy birthday Mom."

The clip sees Kapoor as he records the video message, with a photograph of his mom in the backdrop of his room. The 35-year-old has, on various occasions, talked about how much he misses his mother.