Arjun Kapoor says 'Everyone seems to know...' as rumours of his wedding with Malaika Arora surge

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's wedding has once again become a topic of discussion. Several media reports claimed that the Bollywood couple will be tying the knot this year. However, the couple has neither denied or confirmed the rumours. But Arjun seems to be taking notice of all the things being said and written about him. Soon after, reports of Arjun-Malaika's wedding came swirling on the Internet, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to drop a cryptic message.

"Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do," he wrote. But he refrained from painting out more on the matter.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events. After keeping their relationship under wraps, they finally came out in the public eye as one in the year 2019. While they have not shied away from expressing their love for each other, the duo hasn't given their fans a date about their wedding yet.

Rumours of Arjun-Malaika's wedding have been getting stronger day by day. A report in BollywoodLife states, "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family."

On the work front, Arjun has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. He will be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', Aasman Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.