Arjun Kapoor remembers mother on 8th death anniversary: World has come to a standstill now

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother Mona with a throwback photo on her eighth death anniversary today. The actor shared a childhood picture of himself and sister Anshula with their mother and wrote a long post recalling his days with her. The actor also claims that his world has come to a standstill with her gone and he misses her each day.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still.... we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though... I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial !!!"

He added, "Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or in life... the world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted... I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brats

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's mother and Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona passed away on March 25, 2012 after succumbing to cancer. She died just before Arjun's acting debut with the film Ishaqzaade.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in period drama Panipat opposite Kriti Sanon. He is now all set to rule teh screens with Parineeti Chopra in his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar.

