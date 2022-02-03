Arjun Kapoor recalls precious moments with mom Mona Shourie: 'I miss being ok and feeling whole'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor recalls precious moments with mom

Actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note on his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birthday on Thursday and shared how much he misses her and how she made him feel secure and whole. He posted a picture of her portrait on the wall which was adorned with flowers below it. An oil lamp is also seen under the photo frame.

"Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side... I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son (sic)," he wrote.

In addition to this, Arjun also took to his Instagram Story, where he shared an unseen picture childhood photo of him and Mona and said 'someday he will reunite with his mother again'. "Someday soon we will smile together again. We will be happy and I'll get to be your child and nothing else (sic)," he wrote over the image.

Anshula too posted the same photo and wrote, " Happy Birthday Ma. That feeling of “I want my mom” really doesn’t have an age limit. And grief has no time limit either. It’s been 10 years, but on most days it still takes so much work just to feel okay. Ma, I hope you’re looking at us from wherever you are and you’re proud of @arjunkapoor & me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster. Dahi kadhi and rice doesn’t taste the same without you Ma, but I’m going to toast to you and have some for lunch anyway. Love you. You’re the most precious piece of my heart. #AlwaysAndForever (sic)."

Mona Shourie was an Indian television and film producer and entrepreneur. She was married to Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996 and had two children, son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor. She passed away due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension on 25 March 2012.

On the work front, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's lineup for 2022 looks quite diverse and interesting. He will not only be seen showcasing his muscles in the entertainer 'Ek Villain 2' but will also flaunt his acting mettle in 'Kuttey' and 'The Ladykiller'.