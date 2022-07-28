Arjun Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt's 'too gewd' jawline during her pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR, ALIA BHATT Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is busy with Darlings promotions, has been leaving fans drooling over her stunning sartorial maternity choices. She shared a couple of pictures of her OOTD on Instagram. Apart from her gorgeous pictures, what grabbed the attention was the comment of her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor on her post.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

Sharing a series of pictures, Alia wrote, "just another day ... lounging around and promoting darlings - hope you're having a nice day .. bye." She added the hashtag #DarlingsOnNetflix to her post. In the comments section of Alia's post, Kapoor wrote: "This jawline during pregnancy kamaal hai Alia Bhatt... too gewd."

In the pictures, Alia looked absolutely stunning with the pregnancy glow and a beautiful boho-style look she donned for the new photo shoot. She was seen wearing a classic oversized shirt which she paired with unique ruffled-distressed style jeans. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress accessorised her look with statement golden hoops and a set of rings. For makeup, she went for a dewy makeup look with nude lips to complement her outfit. Alia donned matching heels to complete the entire chic yet classy look. ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli showers love on Kichcha Sudeep for his upcoming film Vikrant Rona: 'Can't wait to see'

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at former's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Announcing her pregnancy last month, Alia Bhatt wrote in an Instagram post: "Our baby ...Coming soon." A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wish embrace parenthood.

About Alia Bhatt's Darlings

Darlings is touted as a dark comedy, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. It explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Darlings trailer was launched recently and has been trending ever since. However, there is a twist. Later in the trailer, Alia is seen seeking revenge on her husband who treated her badly. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia and Gaurav Verma, the film marks the feature film debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. The film is all set to premiere on Netlflix on August 5. ALSO READ: Darlings: Karan Johar reviews Alia Bhatt starrer, asks Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri to take a bow

Apart from 'Darlings', Alia also just finished shooting for her film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is being helmed by none other than Karan Johar. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', also featuring veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

