Arjun Kapoor pokes fun at Alia Bhatt as Ranbir Kapoor visits Taj Mahal with him

Arjun Kapoor took a fun pot-shot at Alia Bhatt as he visited Taj Mahal with her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Arjun shared a photo of himself as he stood at a distance from the iconic monument and tagged Alia in the post. The photo was seemingly clicked by Ranbir, who's dating the actress at the moment.

Sharing the post on his verified Instagram account, Arjun wrote, "When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me.." Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh who has shared screen space with Arjun in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' wrote, "Haha finally you both saw the Taj." In response to her comment, the actor wrote, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia (laughing emoji)."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for his next film 'Kuttey', a dark comedy. The film is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of the critically-acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and features a list of outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan in it.

Apart from 'Kuttey', the other films in Arjun's bag include Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', 'The Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial.

Ranbir, on the other hand, looks forward to the release of 'Shamshera' was unveiled. The actor will also be seen in 'Animal', 'Brahmastra' and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-titled movie. Meanwhile, Sanjay will feature in 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'Prithviraj'.

Alia too has her bag full of films. While she'll star opposite Ranbir in 'Brahmastra', she has 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releasing this month on 25. The film is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial and Ayan Mukerji's trilogy, Alia's future projects include 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Darlings' and 'RRR'.