Arjun Kapoor pens adorable wish on uncle Sanjay Kapoor's birthday: 'Love you, but I’m still funnier than you'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor turned 56 today (October 17). Sanjay's nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of himself with Sanjay and Maheep. Wishing Sanjay on his birthday, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday to the nicest soul the wittiest man & someone who can make people laugh all the time… love you @sanjaykapoor2500 but I’m still funnier than you.” In response to Arjun’s post, Sanjay disagreed with Arjun claiming himself to be funnier. He replied, “I don’t think so. But you are a close 2nd."

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor also extended support to Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, who is currently in judicial custody. Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drug bust case on October 3, several Bollywood celebrities have shown their support to the actor and his family on social media. ‘I Stand With SRK’, ‘I am with Aryan Khan’, ‘With SRK’ became some of the top trends on Twitter since then. Apart from Sanjay, Farah Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Sussanne Khan, and Hrithik Roshan among others also supported SRK and his family.

On the work front, Arjun's latest release was 'Bhoot Police' which also starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10.

Sanjay Kapoor recently featured in a short film titled Friction, which is streaming on YouTube. He was also seen in Amazon Prime Video’s The Last Hour in which he played the character of DCP Arup Singh. He will next be seen in Finding Anamika, which will stream on Netflix.

