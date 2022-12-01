Arjun Kapoor loses cool at Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours, warns 'don't dare play with personal lives'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in no mood to deal with fake news. The star couple seems to be done with speculations about their relationship and have chosen to give it back. Lately, rumours were rife that Malaika Arora is pregnant. As the reports caught the attention of the Bollywood celebrities, they strongly reacted to these with a warning saying, 'Don't dare play with our personal lives'. Malaika too shared it on social media and slammed the fake news.

This began when a news portal claimed that Arjun and Malaika were expecting their first child together. Strongly reacting to the reports of his girlfriend Malaika Arora being pregnant, Arjun took to Instagram Story and shared the screenshot of the report. "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives," he wrote.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media. Take a look at some adorable moments of them together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. Apart from that, he has the action thriller 'The Lady Killer' along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. On the other hand, Malaika will be seen in 'Moving with Malaika' which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5 onwards.

