Arjun Kapoor looks back at year gone by, says determined to face any curveball life throws

Actor Arjun Kapoor says in the past one year, from being a tired and confused person, he has evolved into someone who is ready to face the challenges life has to offer.In an Instagram post, the "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" actor, who celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, also thanked his family, friends and colleagues for standing by his side.

"Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch... What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side," Arjun wrote alongside the picture. The best part of the pic is, its clicked by his beau Malaika Arora, who made him look good.

Arjun, who ringed in his 36th birthday on Saturday received a special post from beau Malaika Arora. Calling the Bollywood actor her 'sunshine', Malaika posted an adorable photo of the couple. In the mushy pic, Arjun and Malaika can be seen sharing a warm hug as they smile ear to ear. They are dressed in comfortable outfits, with Malaika opting for comfortable athleisure while Arjun is seen in a black T-shirt and matching shorts.

"Happy birthday my sunshine," Malaika captioned the post. Soon after, Arjun's cousins -- actress Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapor -- reacted to the post by dropping hearts emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor had a star-studded birthday bash attended by some of his industry friends and family members. His bash was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda and others. Arjun's sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also arrived for the birthday party.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the Mohit Suri-directed thriller "Ek Villain 2" and comedy "Bhoot Police."

