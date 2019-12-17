Arjun kapoor's latest Insta photo features 'Majnu Bhai' Anil Kapoor's three musketeers

Arjun Kapoor with uncle Anil Kapoor and cousins Mohit, Akshay Marwah

Actor Arjun Kapoor's social game point is always on point. The actor often takes to his Instagram to share throwback pictures and videos from his past life. Arjun shared a throwback picture with 'chachu' Anil Kapoor and cousins Mohit and Akshay Marwah. The picture looks like to be from a family function and from days when the 'actor' Arjun Kapoor used to look like nothing he looks today and Anil Kapoor as usual is young as ever. Actor Mohit Marwah with brother Akshay poses in their identical sherwanis.

Sharing the picture Arjun wrote, "Majnu Bhai & his 3 musketeers !!! @anilskapoor @akshaymarwah22 @mohitmarwah #throwbacktuesday"

Arjun often takes to his Instagram to share throwback pictures.

Arjun Kapoor’s latest release Panipat in which the actor was seen essaying the role of a Maratha warrior manages to open to decent number’s on box office. The film also brought appreciation for Arjun Kapoor for his performance. To fit in his role of Maratha warrior, Arjun had undergone a complete look transformation. The actor had also put on weight to look perfect in the skin of the character. Panipat was the actor’s first collaboration with director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Talking about his experience of working with him, the actor said, “If there was a period film that I had to do in my career I would choose him as somebody who understands the finer nuances of filmmaking in this genre especially. So, it was an honour the fact that he considered me for this film."

After Panipat, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinki Farar. The film which was earlier scheduled to release in August 2018 got delayed but is now expected to hit the theaters soon.