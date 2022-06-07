Arjun Kapoor lambasts troll mocking his transformation: 'Damn those who sit and judge and comment'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor transformation

Highlights Actor Arjun Kapoor was trolled by an Internet user who targeted his fitness journey

Kapoor has struggled with obesity since childhood

The actor said fitness is not only about 'six-packs' but also mental and emotional well being

Arjun Kapoor was once again trolled for talking about his transformation, getting in shape and posting photos of himself on Instagram. The Bollywood who has struggled with obesity since childhood, has inspired many with his fitness journey. He recently posted pics saying he's on the way to get back into shape and is working hard about it. However, a user mocked him saying he'll never get back to shape and his trainer to have him as a client. “Man, you are a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**. You keep printing money boy. This guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro,” read a comment on the post.

Arjun, seemingly lost his cool and decided to give it back to the troll. He not only responded with a hard hitting comment but also shared a lengthy note on his Instagram Stories. “So, according to people like you, being in shape is just having cuts on your body. The shift in mentality, the ability to show up and push hard, to smile through a session, to eat clean, to be disciplined in adversity, to make each session count and improve your actual health and strength and posture and ability to push isn’t the point of working out, right? We should all just look like your display picture. That’s a sad way of looking at fitness. And where mentality is concerned, I can stand up to criticism and reply face to face. I don’t need to hide behind a pic of a torso,” he wrote a befitting reply in the comment section.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor

Some time later, in a post shared on Instagram Stories, the actor advocated that being fit doesn't mean to look ones best but also mental and emotional well being. He also spoke about loving your own body and appreciating the journey each individual had.

“It is because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this, the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best looking body and nothing else. Fitness is more than that for anyone who has ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm,” he wrote adding, “Taking care of yourself, doing best you can and forming a routine despite obstacles, not ust about looking like a faceless DP.”

"I encourage anyone who’s ever had a bad day week or even month with their diet or lifestyle u are truly powerful and courageous if u have the ability to get up and try again…fitness isn’t about a six-pack fitness is about mental emotional and physical wellbeing and any trainer or person saying otherwise isn’t seeing from a wholesome life perspective but for just external gratification… Damn those who sit and judge and comment. They don't know you...They don't know your journey to be happier about your own journey," he wrote in conclusion.

On the work front, Arjun is gearing tp for his next film 'The Lady Killer', which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. 'The Lady Killer' chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance.