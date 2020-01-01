Arjun Kapoor kickstarts New Year 2020 with a kiss of love from Malaika Arora. Check their mushy photo

Dating rumours of actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan had been making rounds for a long time and served as masala for gossip columns before the couple finally made their relationship public. Ever since they have confessed their relationship the two have not shied away from expressing their love for each other. The couple welcomed the New Year 2020 with bash with family and the pictures were shared by Malaika on her Instagram. Now Malaika has shared another picture with Arjun where she could be seen planting a kiss on Arjun's cheeks.
Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020”.
Arjun joined Malaika in New Year celebrations with family in Goa.
Earlier Arjun shared an Instagram post looking back at the past decade and his learning in life. In his heartfelt note, Arjun remembered his mother and grandmother who left for their heavenly abode in the past year.
2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love 🤗 ♥️🙏
Talking about his relationship with Malaika, Arjun had said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”
On the work front, Arjun who was recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s periodic drama Panipat will be teaming up with Rakul Preet for a rom-com film. The film could also have a guest appearance of actor-producer John Abraham.
