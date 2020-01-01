Arjun Kapoor kickstarts New Year 2020 with a kiss of love from Malaika Arora. Check their mushy photo

Malaika Arora shared an Instagram post with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Dating rumours of actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan had been making rounds for a long time and served as masala for gossip columns before the couple finally made their relationship public. Ever since they have confessed their relationship the two have not shied away from expressing their love for each other. The couple welcomed the New Year 2020 with bash with family and the pictures were shared by Malaika on her Instagram. Now Malaika has shared another picture with Arjun where she could be seen planting a kiss on Arjun's cheeks.

Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020”.

Arjun joined Malaika in New Year celebrations with family in Goa.

Earlier Arjun shared an Instagram post looking back at the past decade and his learning in life. In his heartfelt note, Arjun remembered his mother and grandmother who left for their heavenly abode in the past year.

Talking about his relationship with Malaika, Arjun had said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

On the work front, Arjun who was recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s periodic drama Panipat will be teaming up with Rakul Preet for a rom-com film. The film could also have a guest appearance of actor-producer John Abraham.

