Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR, KHUSHI KAPOOR, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt & others pen adorable birthday wishes for Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her next film Good Luck Jerry rang in her 24th birthday on Saturday. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following, received a plethora of warm wishes from her fans and the film industry on the occasion. But the sweetest wish arrived from his cousin brother Arjun Kapoor. He shared an adorable picture of himself with the birthday girl where he seen walking holding Janhvi's hand.

Alongside the picture, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can't promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.." It is a throwback picture from the 'Koffee with Karan' season 6 episode, when the brother-sister duo appeared together on a TV show.

Reacting to Arjun's post, Janhvi replied, "Love you," using a heart emoticon.

On the other hand, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a cute birthday wish for Gunjan Saxena actress. The first picture being a collage of three snaps that showcases their sister bond, whereas the second post is a video clip in which toddler Janhvi is seen channeling her inner diva by grooving on some song.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything. I love you always."

For those unversed, Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late legendary film actor Sridevi, the second wife of film producer Boney Kapoor. While, Arjun Kapoor is the son of Mona Shourie Kapoor, the first wife of Boney Kapoor.

Both Janhvi and Arjun share a great brother-sister bond together and often spotted spending family time with each other. The 'Gunday' star is very protective for her sisters, and has often admitted the same on various public platforms.

Earlier, in the day Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, and many others wished the birthday girl on her special day.

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with the birthday girl. The picture features both of them posing on a ramp for a fashion show. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor! Wish you a year full of happiness and success. All the best for 'Roohi'!!!"

Janhvi's 'Roohi' co-star, Rajkummar Rao also shared a witty video on Instagram story to wish her on a special day. Starting the clip with one of his famous dialogues from the film, he is seen saying "Phul hai gobhi ka, sabzi mat samajhna.. birthday hai apka ache se manana.. Roohi ji happy birthday. Apka birthday hai khul ke manaana, kishto me nahi.Or haan kahi jaana mat, surprise hai apke liye!" And the surprise, Rao mentioned came out to be the customized filter for their upcoming comedy thriller movie 'Roohi'. Rao posed a picture in the third story that featured him with the filter on his face.

Alia Bhatt took posted a beautiful picture of the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful soul. Have the best best day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in 'Roohi', which is set to hit the big screens on March 11 this year. It also stars Rajkummar and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

The upcoming horror-comedy is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama 'Panipat' also has 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Parineeti Chopra, and 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal in the pipeline.

(With ANI Inputs)