Image Source : INSTA/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor donates to PM Cares, Maha CM fund, GiveIndia in fight against coronavirus

Arjun Kapoor is the latest celebrity to donate to the PM Cares fund that has been set up to fight against the coronavirus. The actor has also donated undisclosed amount to other trusts and charities such as the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Federation of Western India Cine Employees. Arjun Kapoor in his statement said, "India is in the midst of a crisis and as responisble citizens we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need".

The 34-year-old actor urged everyone to come forward and contribute in the nation's battle against coronavirus.

About the other three contributions, Arjun says in his note, “GiveIndia is working non-stop to help provide cash in the hands of daily wage earners who have lost their jobs/have no source of income due to the lockdown. The Wishing Factory is doing remarkable work with thalassemia patients from low-income groups so that they receive blood transfusions during the lockdown, especially since blood transfusions are not included under essential services.”

The actor has lent his helping hand to his industry too by supporting the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He says the FWICE is “my industry’s backbone, the people without whom no film can be shot/made. We all regard them as our family.”

Arjun Kapoor joins a list of Bollywood bigwigs who have already pledged their support for the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

