Arjun Kapoor claims Janhvi Kapoor can 'shower anywhere'; sibling duo reveals their most weird habit

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a video with his sister Janhvi Kapoor. The sibling duo participated in a fun rapid fire quiz as they responded with quirky answers. From revealing who's bossy to trolling each other with their weird habits, Janhvi and Arjun certainly had a blast while shooting the recent video. Seemingly shot in a vanity van, the two actors can be seen dressed casually as they interact with each other. While Arjun sports a comfy black t-shirt over matching trousers, Janhvi can be seen wearing a white crop top with blue denim shorts.

During their candid chat, when probed in about their weirdest habit, Arjun spilled some beans saying Janhvi can have a shower anywhere in the world. "She roams around with a suitcase and showers anywhere in the world. I do not know if I am supposed to be saying this, but it is a very weird thing," he said. Laughing out loud at this, Janhvi seconded with him and said, "Aapke ghar mein bathroom hai? Main aa rahi hoon shower lene."

Likewise, when asked about who's more annoying, the two agreed at Janhvi's name. However, the actress said Arjun is more 'bossy'. Reacting to it the actor sarcastically said, he is the bossy one until all three sisters, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor gang up together against him.

Speaking about his work, Arjun is currently busy shooting for 'Ek Villain 2'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is a spiritual sequel of Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain and also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Arjun will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police' starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Janhvi, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2". "Dostana 2" recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film.

Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.

