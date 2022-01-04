Arjun Kapoor on bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi: 'Hate creating fake perception that we are one happy family…'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun on bond with Janhvi, Khushi: 'Hate creating fake perception that we are one happy family...'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor has won hearts because of the bond he shares with his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi and how he does his big brother duties. Apart from showering them with love, he is seen pulling their legs, dropping funny comments on social media platforms and people love his fun banter with his sisters. Recently the actor revealed that he ‘hates’ to create a 'fake perception' about his bond with his siblings. He also said that he is still exploring his new bond with Janhvi and Khushi.

Sharing his dynamics with his sister Arjun told Masala.com, "I hate creating this fake perception that we are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about.I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience."

He added that he bullies and trolls his sisters with his snarky sense of humour, "The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes."

For the unversed, Arjun and his sister, Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife Mona Shourie. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are Boney's daughters with late actress Sridevi.

The actor had earlier revealed that after the demise of his stepmother Sridevi in 2018 he actually bonded with his siblings Khushi and Janhvi. He added that this eased out his relationship with his father.

On the occasion of Father's Day last year, the actor had shared an adorable post featuring his sisters and father. He wrote, "The father, the daughters & the son. Our Father’s Day dinner...Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter..."

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.