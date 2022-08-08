Arjun Kanungo- Carla Wedding Update: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan to attend | Guest list & Invitation Card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis are all set to tie the knot after dating for the past 7 years. The couple is one of the most adored duos on social media. While the wedding is set to take place on August 10, there is a much-awaited party that is said to happen on August 11 at Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's all-new joint in South Mumbai, Neuma. The wedding will be a three-day affair in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends. There will be a mehndi ceremony on August 9, followed by the wedding ceremony on August 10 and the reception on August 11.

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis Wedding reception

The invitation card of Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' wedding reception has gone viral on the internet. What is more interesting is the guest list that includes big names from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and others. Celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, King, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and others are expected to attend the grand reception.

The theme of the party is said to be 'evening chic' and going by the invite and the venue, it's going to be a dazzling star-studded affair with everyone pumping out their A game in fashion.

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis Wedding

Talking about the wedding, it is said to be a small and intimate affair. The mehndi function is set to take place on 9th August. In a statement, Arjun said: "Carla understands Indian weddings and has, in fact, taken over the prep completely. She picked the venues and hired a wedding planner. She also selected my outfits for the wedding. Even though her family is not from India, they too are gung-ho about our traditions and are excitedly working on their Indian wedding attire and prep."

The couple also has plans to hold a white wedding next year. The wedding is believed to take place as per Hindu traditions, where Carla will pair her bridal outfit with her mother-in-law's jewellery.

Arjun and Carla Honeymoon plans

Right after the August wedding, the couple will take off for their honeymoon. Talking about their honeymoon destination, the singer said: "We are planning to go to Japan. It has a special place in our hearts. I remember after three years of being together, our relationship had hit choppy waters. I was going to Japan for work and asked Carla to join me.

"During our stay there, we fell in love with each other again. Had Carla not joined me in Japan, maybe we would have broken up. That's the reason we want to go there for our honeymoon."

We can't wait to see all the amazing pictures from the wedding!

