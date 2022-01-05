Arjun Bijlani parties in his car as actor tests negative for COVID 19, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANI Arjun Bijlani

Actor Arjun Bijlani on Tuesday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, ten days after he contracted the virus. Bijlani had, on December 24, revealed that he had tested positive with mild symptoms and was under home quarantine. The 39-year-old TV star took to Instagram and uploaded a reel, where he was seen sitting inside his car, grooving to the track 'Abhi toh party shuru hui hai.'

Bijlani captioned the video, "When you test negative, the party starts. "The only place you can party now is your car," he wrote.

The actor revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus a day before Christmas on Dec 24. The 39-year-old actor had shared the news in a post on Instagram and said that currently, he has mild symptoms.

"This how corona sings to you and your expression when you know you're positive!! #ekmainaurekktu Mild symptoms,isolated in my room taking good care of myself. Keep me in your prayers #feelkaroreelkaro. please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all," Bijlani wrote in the post.

Last year, Bijlani's wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan had tested positive for the coronavirus. They both had later recovered.

On the work front, Arjun is all set to host 'India's Got Talent'. The talent-based reality show will be judged by theatre, film and TV personality Kirron Kher, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir. The show is all set to start from January 15, 2022 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases. The city also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government’s health department.