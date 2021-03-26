Arjun Bijlani confirms participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Can't wait to perform all the stunts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI Arjun Bijlani confirms participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

TV actor Arjun Bijlani on Friday confirmed he is going to participate in the adventure reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11". The actor is popular in the world of television for his roles in daily soaps such as "Miley Jab Hum Tum", "Left Right Left" and in the second, third and fourth seasons of "Naagin".

Arjun was recently seen in the music video "Mohabbat Phir Ho Jaayegi" alongside actress Adaa Khan. While he has participated in dance reality shows, too, this will be Arjun's first rendezvous with the adventure reality genre.

"Honestly, I am very excited to take on this adventurous journey. I am sure it will be a memorable experience and can't wait to perform all the stunts. It is more about your mental preparation than physical, I have already started working on it," he tells IANS.

The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the format involves participants performing daring stunts. Other than Arjun Bijlani, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan and model Varun Sood are said to have been finalized for the show. Speaking about the destination, it is being said that KKK 11 will this year take place in Abu Dhabi. However, no official confirmation or information has been provided by the makers yet.

A report in Spotboye stated, "A lot of celebrities are in talks for participating this year. Although Arjun Bijlani, Eijaz Khan, and Varun Sood are the contestants who have signed the dotted lines and would surely be participating this year."

It further read, "The show is scheduled to be shot next month in April. If all goes as per plan the team with the entire cast will fly to the shooting destination on April 15 till May 25. This year they may shoot the show in Abu Dhabi. However, there is no confirmation on the location yet."

Apart from them, other names have also been creating waves of excitement on the internet. Those include-- Rahul Vaidya, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Erica Fernandes, and Shefali Jariwala.

-With IANS inputs