Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading for a divorce? Here's what we know

Pop singer Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly heading for divorce. The duo has separated since January but have remained exceedingly cordial. The rumours of their split started spreading after Grande, who is currently in London filming the screen adaption of 'Wicked', was spotted without her engagement ring while enjoying a day at Wimbledon.

An insider told Page Six, Gomez visited Grande on the set of 'Wicked' in London in a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage, but "it didn’t work out." According to the quoted source, "They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them." The ‘Victorious’ star and Gomez secretly married in May 2021 at her Montecito, California, home.

"It was small and intimate, with fewer than 20 people." "The room was so happy and full of love," her representative said at the time. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier." Just days later, Grande revealed the first photographs from the intimate occasion, displaying her traditional white Vera Wang wedding gown and bow-accented veil.

The ‘God Is a Woman’ singer was last spotted wearing her ring in public in April, during Jeff Goldblum's London concert. Gomez proposed to Grande in December 2020 with a pearl and diamond ring that had particular value to the pop diva because the pearl originated from a ring given to her grandmother.

This year on Valentine's Day, Dalton Gomez shared some loving photos featuring Ariana Grande. "My forever valentine," he captioned the post. The singer also reshared it and added, "I love you" with a heart.

The duo started dating earlier that year, making their first appearance in Grande and Justin Bieber's ‘Stuck with U’ music video. This was the ‘Save Your Tears’ singer's first marriage but her second engagement, as she was due to marry former "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson in 2018 until they split up.

