Image Source : INSTAGRAM.ARIANAGRANDE Ariana Grande announces engagement with boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Pop star Ariana Grande has announced her engagement on Instagram to realtor Dalton Gomez by sharing a photograph of a diamond ring he gave her. The couple has been dating for nearly a year. Ariana posted four photographs in all. Besides a close-up of the oval stone apparently set on a platinum ring, she has also shared three mushy images of the duo, who were reportedly dating since the start of the year.

"Forever n then some," she wrote as caption with the pictures on her verified Instagram account. "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," People magazine quoted a source as saying.

Ariana's friends from the world of showbiz have posted congratulatory messages, too. "Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!" wrote reality TV star Kim Kardashian. "YAYYYYYY!!!!! so so happy for you guys!!" wrote model Hailey Bieber.

According to Fox News, Gomez is a Los Angeles real estate legend and the couple were first linked up to each other around Valentine's Day this year. As per TMZ, the couple had earlier this year decided to spend the quarantine period together.