Are Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani living together amid lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff clarifies

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani enjoy a huge fanbase as a couple. while the duo has never come out in the open about their relationship status. However, their frequent pictures having dinner and movie dates are proof enough that the two are together. Now that the nation has come to a standstill with COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have been under isolation at their homes. Disha and Tiger are also under home quarantine but the actress' cute banter with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff led to speculations that the diva is staying with Tiger and his family at their home.

The rumours about Disha and Tiger living together amid lockdown went viral on the internet. While the duo kept mum, Krishna Shroff cleared the air and revealed that since Disha lives nearby their house, the two divas go grocery shopping together sometimes. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Krishna explained that she shared a very warm bond with Disha and loves to hang out with her. she said, "She (Disha) isn’t, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes." In the recent Instagram post, Krishna also credited Disha for her beautiful make-up.

Further throwing light on her bond with Disha, the diva revealed that she bonded with her over fitness. She stated that since Tiger Shroff was considered a loner, him hanging out with Disha made her think that Disha is a cool girl. She said, "He (Tiger) and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her."

On the other hand, Disha Patani is spending her lockdown by sharing many Tik Tok videos with her fans. Even Krishna Shroff keeps featuring in her videos that instantly go viral on the internet. Talking about Tiger Shroff, Krishna revealed that the brother-sister duo is bonding well during the home quarantine. She revealed that they play board games together and bond over dinner.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were first seen together in a music video called Befikre. Their chemistry was much admired by the fans in the song. Later, they featured together in Ahmed Khan's action-drama Baaghi 2 which became a huge success.

