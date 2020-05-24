Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai misses Mr. Malhotra aka Anupam Kher. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMYPICS Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai misses Mr. Malhotra aka Anupam Kher

Archana Puran Singh, who is known as Miss Braganza to date from Karan Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The diva left the fans nostalgic as she shared a video, missing her Mr. Malhotra aka Anupam Kher. The video went viral in no time as fans recalled the cute chemistry between Archana and Anupam Kher in the film. While the actress played English professor, Anupam was the principal of St Xavier’s College.

In the video, Archana Puran Singh is seen saying, "Malhotra! Tumhe kaha tha na lockdown ho jayega. Aur tum apni Miss Braganza se milne nahi aaye. Akele lockdown ho gaye ho. Bhool gaye woh din college ke? Malhotra, Miss Braganza is waiting for your call." Watch the video here-

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans were thrilled to watch the video and expressed their joy in the comments. One user wrote, "No one else could match up to u for that role..Miss Braganza." Another wrote, "Thats truely a happy nostalgia. mam you made my heart smile. keep sharing more..you are delight in this sad times."

Directed by Karan Johar, the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai earned huge popularity and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The dialogues from the film are used to date by fans.

Currently, Archana Puran Singh is under home quarantine with her family, including husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan at their Madh Island bungalow. She has been actively sharing photos and videos from her beautiful house and garden.

